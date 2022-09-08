Menasha police ask neighbors to join voluntary list of home surveillance cameras

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Menasha and have a home surveillance camera, police are asking you to participate in a voluntary database that could help investigators react faster in solving a crime.

Police canvass neighborhoods for camera footage after a crime is committed. Having this database would shorten that legwork and possibly allow them to get video footage a lot quicker and easier.

The information can be especially useful in helping to find a missing person or identify a person responsible for thefts in a neighborhood.

Police estimate there are up to 400 home surveillance cameras, like doorbell cameras, in the city, which is about 2 or 3 per block.

“How we kind of do it now is, if officers see citizens have these doorbells on calls we mark down the address, and then if we would need them at that point we would ask for their consent to use that video footage if we have an incident,” Community Liaison Officer Dan Hoernke explained.

Being added to the list is voluntary, but police say the response has been positive since launching the program with an announcement on social media last week.

Police also say the information will be kept confidential and they won’t ask for your passwords.

“This is entirely voluntary. We don’t ask for any type of passwords. It’s just something that we want to better our community with when we have an incident if someone is in danger or we have a string of thefts in a certain area,” Hoernke said.

