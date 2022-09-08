Judge issues gag order for Wisconsin man charged over false absentee ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with election fraud for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was ordered by a judge to stop talking about the case.

Harry Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in other people’s names in what he said was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wait, speaking to reporters Thursday, compared himself to founding fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. He also declared that his actions were lawful “under organic law of the nation.”

Racine County Judge Robert Repischak ordered both Wait, who is representing himself, and prosecutors not to talk to reporters about the case.

