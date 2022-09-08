Judge issues gag order for Wisconsin man charged over false absentee ballot requests

The order applies to prosecutors, too
MyVote Wisconsin website
MyVote Wisconsin website
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with election fraud for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was ordered by a judge to stop talking about the case.

Harry Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in other people’s names in what he said was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wait, speaking to reporters Thursday, compared himself to founding fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. He also declared that his actions were lawful “under organic law of the nation.”

Racine County Judge Robert Repischak ordered both Wait, who is representing himself, and prosecutors not to talk to reporters about the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac school district administrative offices
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
Justin J. Dietrich
Brown County escaped inmate taken into custody
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Brielle and Braelyn
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
Neighbors put a sign up welcoming Savannah Grahl home following freak barn accident.
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale

Latest News

Surveillance footage from a doorbell camera
Menasha police ask neighbors to join voluntary list of home surveillance cameras
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Fond du Lac firefighters help clear up chemical release at apartment complex pool
A stone cabin at Camp Lake Resort in Mountain
SMALL TOWNS: Camp Lake Resort
Brown County Jail sign
County officials: Jail escape was unrelated to staffing shortages