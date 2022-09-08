INTERVIEW: NWTC, Fincantieri team up to train ship builders

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The local shipbuilding industry is going full steam ahead. The increase in maritime workforce demand has prompted Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to expand marine manufacturing training to its Sturgeon Bay campus in partnership with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

An NWTC employee training program now improves the quality -- and quantity -- of skilled industry technicians.

Shipbuilding is worth $2.2 billion in the state of Wisconsin, providing over $635 million in worker income.

We were joined by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding vice president and general manager Craig Perci-Valley and NWTC corporate training and economic development instructor Matt Goll on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss how the partnership came about and who’s driving the ship on this project. Who designed the coursework, and what are the students learning?

