Interior Department removes slur for Indigenous women at locations in Wisconsin

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland(U.S. House Office of Photography / U.S. Department of the Interior)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Interior has completed the removal of a slur for Indigenous women from dozens of locations in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted on the final replacement names for 650 geographic features in the United States.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

CLICK HERE to view the full list of name changes.

WISCONSIN LOCATIONS

NEW NAMEFORMER NAMEFEATURECOUNTY
Neopit CreekSquaw CreekStreamMenominee County
Augustyn CreekSquaw CreekStreamLanglade County
Nigig ZiibinsSquaw CreekStreamForest County
Heron BaySquaw BayBaySawyer County
Hilts CreekSquaw CreekStreamLincoln County
Ten CreekSquaw CreekStreamMarinette County
Spirit CreekSquaw CreekStreamLincoln County, Price County
Hawk CreekSquaw CreekStreamJackson County
McMillan CreekSquaw CreekStreamMarathon County, Wood County
Lake JeromeSquaw LakeLakeOutagamie County
Wisconsin LakeSquaw LakeLakeLincoln County
East LakeSquaw LakeLakeLanglade County
Keyes IslandSquaw IslandIslandDoor County
Levis MoundSquaw MoundSummitJackson County
Marl LakeLittle Squaw LakeLakeOconto County
Siskiwit PointSquaw PointCapeBayfield County
Siphon LakeWhite Squaw LakeLakeVilas County
Messenger LakeSquaw LakeLakeOconto County
Makwa LakeSquaw LakeLakeMarinette County
Aabajijiwani-ziibiinsingSquaw CreekStreamPrice County
Wazhashki-ziibiinsSquaw CreekStreamAshland County
Mawikwe CreekSquaw CreekStreamBayfield County
Apple LakeSquaw LakeLakeSt. Croix County
Lower Aabajijiwang FlowageLower Squaw Creek FlowageReservoirPrice County
Aabajijiwang FlowageSquaw Creek Flowage 6ReservoirPrice County
Levis FlowageSquaw Mound FlowageReservoirJackson County
Shikaakwa LakeSquaw LakeLakeWaushara County
South McMillan CreekSouth Squaw CreekStreamMarathon County, Wood County

The vote comes after an effort from the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force. They took public comment and received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes. Nearly 70 Tribal governments participated.

The public can still submit recommendations for name changes. CLICK HERE to submit your recommendation.

The Task Force had members from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.

