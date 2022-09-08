Interior Department removes slur for Indigenous women at locations in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Interior has completed the removal of a slur for Indigenous women from dozens of locations in Wisconsin.
On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted on the final replacement names for 650 geographic features in the United States.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”
WISCONSIN LOCATIONS
|NEW NAME
|FORMER NAME
|FEATURE
|COUNTY
|Neopit Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Menominee County
|Augustyn Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Langlade County
|Nigig Ziibins
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Forest County
|Heron Bay
|Squaw Bay
|Bay
|Sawyer County
|Hilts Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Lincoln County
|Ten Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Marinette County
|Spirit Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Lincoln County, Price County
|Hawk Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Jackson County
|McMillan Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Marathon County, Wood County
|Lake Jerome
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Outagamie County
|Wisconsin Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Lincoln County
|East Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Langlade County
|Keyes Island
|Squaw Island
|Island
|Door County
|Levis Mound
|Squaw Mound
|Summit
|Jackson County
|Marl Lake
|Little Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Oconto County
|Siskiwit Point
|Squaw Point
|Cape
|Bayfield County
|Siphon Lake
|White Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Vilas County
|Messenger Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Oconto County
|Makwa Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Marinette County
|Aabajijiwani-ziibiinsing
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Price County
|Wazhashki-ziibiins
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Ashland County
|Mawikwe Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Bayfield County
|Apple Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|St. Croix County
|Lower Aabajijiwang Flowage
|Lower Squaw Creek Flowage
|Reservoir
|Price County
|Aabajijiwang Flowage
|Squaw Creek Flowage 6
|Reservoir
|Price County
|Levis Flowage
|Squaw Mound Flowage
|Reservoir
|Jackson County
|Shikaakwa Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Waushara County
|South McMillan Creek
|South Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Marathon County, Wood County
The vote comes after an effort from the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force. They took public comment and received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes. Nearly 70 Tribal governments participated.
The public can still submit recommendations for name changes.
The Task Force had members from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.
