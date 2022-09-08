Interior Department removes slur for Indigenous women at locations in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Interior has completed the removal of a slur for Indigenous women from dozens of locations in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted on the final replacement names for 650 geographic features in the United States.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

CLICK HERE to view the full list of name changes.

WISCONSIN LOCATIONS

NEW NAME FORMER NAME FEATURE COUNTY Neopit Creek Squaw Creek Stream Menominee County Augustyn Creek Squaw Creek Stream Langlade County Nigig Ziibins Squaw Creek Stream Forest County Heron Bay Squaw Bay Bay Sawyer County Hilts Creek Squaw Creek Stream Lincoln County Ten Creek Squaw Creek Stream Marinette County Spirit Creek Squaw Creek Stream Lincoln County, Price County Hawk Creek Squaw Creek Stream Jackson County McMillan Creek Squaw Creek Stream Marathon County, Wood County Lake Jerome Squaw Lake Lake Outagamie County Wisconsin Lake Squaw Lake Lake Lincoln County East Lake Squaw Lake Lake Langlade County Keyes Island Squaw Island Island Door County Levis Mound Squaw Mound Summit Jackson County Marl Lake Little Squaw Lake Lake Oconto County Siskiwit Point Squaw Point Cape Bayfield County Siphon Lake White Squaw Lake Lake Vilas County Messenger Lake Squaw Lake Lake Oconto County Makwa Lake Squaw Lake Lake Marinette County Aabajijiwani-ziibiinsing Squaw Creek Stream Price County Wazhashki-ziibiins Squaw Creek Stream Ashland County Mawikwe Creek Squaw Creek Stream Bayfield County Apple Lake Squaw Lake Lake St. Croix County Lower Aabajijiwang Flowage Lower Squaw Creek Flowage Reservoir Price County Aabajijiwang Flowage Squaw Creek Flowage 6 Reservoir Price County Levis Flowage Squaw Mound Flowage Reservoir Jackson County Shikaakwa Lake Squaw Lake Lake Waushara County South McMillan Creek South Squaw Creek Stream Marathon County, Wood County

The vote comes after an effort from the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force. They took public comment and received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes. Nearly 70 Tribal governments participated.

The public can still submit recommendations for name changes. CLICK HERE to submit your recommendation.

The Task Force had members from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.

