Green Bay neighborhood lining streets with hundreds of American flags for patriotic holidays

Lois and Roger Bader had the idea to line the streets with flags in the Indian Springs Neighborhood during the 4th of July
By Megan Kernan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood on Green Bay’s east side has come together to help bring more meaning to holidays in a very unique and patriotic way.

What first started as an idea by Green Bay residents, Lois and Roger Bader, to line the streets with American flags in the Indian Springs Neighborhood during the 4th of July, has now become a holiday tradition with every neighbor joining in, placing almost 400 American flags in their yards for Labor Day, as well.

“It started with just us doing our yard. Then we asked some of the neighbors around if they would care to join in and everybody resoundingly said yes. It continued as you see today,” Lois said.

Lois says there’s a bigger meaning behind placing hundreds of flags in their yards.

“Roger’s heart has always been in the flag, in the patriotism act. So it was a perfect opportunity for him, just for patriotism certainly at this time, more so than ever before. We need it now to remind us all of the blessings we all have,” Lois explained.

The Indian Springs neighborhood has turned into a popular spot for community members to take a trip down the “Avenue of Flags” during holidays.

“On this holiday, we saw many going slowly, going around. We saw the back ends of vans open with people standing out taking film, and people just walking slowly with pets or with themselves. You could tell the discussion was going on with the flags,” Lois said.

The Baders and their neighbors plan to expand the tradition to other patriotic holidays, such as Memorial Day and Flag Day.

“There’s such a range of life experiences here, and also backgrounds, and to see us all sort of creating an event together to observe the holidays is really a nice sense of community,” said Luis Serrat, a resident of the Indian Springs neighborhood.

“Hope others will enjoy what we’ve done and encourage them to do the same,” Lois said.

