Fond du Lac firefighters help clear up chemical release at apartment complex pool

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and a quick-acting contractor worked to clear up a small chemical gas release at an apartment complex pool Thursday afternoon.

Office workers at Countryside Village Apartments noticed a strong smell of chlorine gas at about quarter after 1.

A contractor was working in the pool area and a mechanical room when the chemical liquid pumps inadvertently kicked in, releasing a small amount of sulfuric acid and chlorine liquid onto the floor.

The pool contractor cut off the power to the pumps and was diluting the chemical mix when firefighters arrived. Firefighters continued diluting the chemicals and a floor drain.

The apartment complex representatives and the contractor evacuated the area, but tenants of Countryside Village didn’t have to evacuate. No one reported feeling ill.

Fire/Rescue made sure the offices were properly ventilated and safe before clearing the scene about 75 minutes later.

