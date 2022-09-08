First test for Packers defense against Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Week one has finally arrived for the Packers and their highly touted defense with their first match-up against NFC North foe Minnesota on Sunday.

All offseason their has been plenty of talk about the unit after a top ten finish in yards per game. Especially after the front office continued to invest in the group by brining back both cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in free agency, and adding a pair of first round picks to the front seven.

As a unit they’ve looked good in training camp and joint practices with the Saints, but now it’s time to go against another opponent for real.

“That’s why we play football. You got go out there with what they give us. Also understand what we’ve been doing for the last couple of months,” said pass rusher Rashan Gary.

Week one is a different animal in many ways. Last season the Packers allowed a team to score more than 30 points three times. One of those was the week one loss to New Orleans.

Another coming on the road against their week one opponent this year, Minnesota.

“They drawing something up right now for us. They had the whole offseason to put together different things and offenses develop their schemes and look at what hurt them last year or what hurt us,” said safety Adrian Amos.

Plenty has changed in Minnesota over the offseason with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell taking over as head coach, and putting in a new scheme. Still the players on the field will be very much the same. Starting with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the November meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cousins will have many of the same weapons at his disposal come Sunday as well. Like wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, as well running back Dalvin Cook.

“They present a lot of challenges. They have a lot of weapons. It starts with Dalvin Cook. He’s a great runner, hitting the holes, and they can get play action passes and get to Justin and Thielen and those guys. Those guys are really good players. We’ve got to make sure we stop the run and get them in third and long, second and long situations, and get after the passer.”

