Donations needed as food pantry demand surges in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is seeing record-breaking food pantry visits and its resources are dwindling, according to officials.

In 2021, the pantry was visited about 3,600 times. As of September 2022, the pantry has had nearly 5,000 visits. St. Vincent de Paul expects visits to exceed 6,100.

Part of the reason is the closure of the Newcap Food Pantry.

“We were blindsided by the closure of Newcap in June,” Executive Director, Ashley Berken, said. “We have been keeping up as much as we can, but when we budget for 3,000 visitors and 6,000 show up – we need to get creative and fast.”

The 6,100 could be a “conservative estimate,” Berken says.

“It is September, the start of our busiest months of the year,” Berken said. “We want to be able to continue providing holiday meals to our neighbors in need, but we are going to need the community to step in and help us battle the continued War on Hunger.”

If you’d like to donate to the pantry visit https://www.svdpmarinette.com/donatepantry.html or send a check or money order to PO Box 1111, Marinette, WI, 54143.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.