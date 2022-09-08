County officials: Jail escape was unrelated to staffing shortages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of an inmate’s escape earlier this week and who may have helped him.

Justin Dietrich, 35, was arrested Tuesday night, more than 36 hours after he escaped through the loading dock area of the jail Monday morning. He was serving a probation sentence until mid-December for domestic violence disorderly conduct and was also being held on bond while facing drug charges.

County officials wanted to make clear that staffing shortages at the jail are not connected to the inmate’s escape. But the sheriff’s office is stretched thin as it’s having a hard time recruiting correctional officers.

Officials say the shortage has been a problem for the last year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Todd Delain told county officials he has 29 openings, up from 26 the previous month.

“I think we’re at critical mass,” Brown County Supervisor Randy Schultz said. “You’re looking at 29 short. We’ve been hanging in that area 24, 29 short for over a year. When you look at the surrounding, comparable jobs of the other county’s jails the pay is higher.”

Many industries are dealing with worker shortages, but Schultz says what makes the jail’s issues problematic is that it’s a job in the public sector, which often pays less than private-sector jobs.

“I’m a fiscal conservative. I don’t want to pay any more taxes than anybody else does. But these are core functions of government -- infrastructure and public safety -- is what it’s originally designed for, so one of the answers is we have to step up and raise the pay to be competitive in the area. It’s not the whole answer,” Schultz said.

County officials add there’s been a shift in how society views law enforcement that is leading to people leaving the profession.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.