American Dreamer: Aspirations, Achievements, and Reality

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - As we navigate year three of the pandemic, many of us have re-evaluated what’s important in life. Careers shifted, health became a priority, and for many the American dream seemed to slip away as bills piled up on the kitchen table.

But for one Kewaunee County man, the American dream is all he’s ever wanted.

Twenty-four-year-old Servando Garcia is an American Dreamer.

“I decided to go into EMS because of a near-death experience,” he recalls.

While waiting at a traffic light on the way to a college class, Garcia saw a vehicle in his rear-view mirror, fast approaching.

“Like 40, 60 miles per hour... I looked behind me and I thought, ‘It’s gonna hit me.’”

Fearing for the worst, “I closed my eyes. I just kind of thought about everything in my life, and the next thing I know I hear the sound of metal crunching and broken glass and honking of the horn.”

“It seemed like it took forever, but it was a few seconds. I opened my eyes, and I was OK.”

The SUV next to him was not OK.

“It swerved at last second,” he explained. “I called 911 and went out, and I was kind of frozen. I was never in this situation before so didn’t know what to do.”

“The cars are just wrecked, and I was thinking, ‘What do I do?’”

That feeling of helplessness is something he never wants to experience again.

“It was a moment that really opened my eyes, and I said, I have to do something about this, so I am going to be a firefighter medic, and two weeks later I packed my bags and signed up for accelerated program for an EMT.”

After graduation as a first-generation college student at St. Norbert College in De Pere, he immediately applied to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s paramedic program. “Got accepted. Two months of vacation and then went back to school.”

Hollie Bauer is a paramedic instructor at NWTC. “I see Servando one, every two weeks in simulation lab,” Bauer told us. “He is always willing to interact, positive, always willing to offer educational aspect. Because he comes with so much knowledge, if I am not there to help someone, he is always willing to.”

Servando Garcia is studying to be a paramedic with the goal of becoming a physician (WBAY)

That motivation, Bauer says, sets him apart.

So, too, does his attendance record. Bauer said, “I remember a snowstorm and he was a couple minutes late, and I was like, ‘Class hasn’t even started,’ and he was like, ‘I know. I like to be here early and prepared.’”

Greg Lexow says he sees that same passion in Servando. “He’s one that I believe is going to be able to de-escalate the situation easily,” Lexow, a critical care transport paramedic for Aurora Medical Center Bay Area, told us. “He can calm the situation down and be able to make those right decisions and proper patient care.”

If that isn’t enough to keep his wheels turning, Garcia is also a volunteer firefighter, works full-time, and hopes to get into medical school one day.

“My parents weren’t able to pursue education they wanted to, weren’t given that option, so I am fortunate to pursue education,” he said.

But college isn’t cheap, so he applied for an EMS/EMT scholarship, provided by the Baycare Clinic Foundation with the support of Aurora Baycare Medical Center. “At last minute I decided to apply for it,” he said.

In his letter, he described growing up in Kewaunee County --

In times of hopelessness, I remember how far I have come, he wrote

-- going to Luxemburg-Casco High School --

Proud to call myself a Spartan.

-- as the first Spanish-speaking, Hispanic student --

I’m the son of two immigrants who came to the United States in 1999.

But that, too, wasn’t easy.

He told us, “My classmates would say, ‘You can’t speak English,’ or, ‘You have a weird accident,’ and sometimes it was hard to make friends because I couldn’t carry on full conversations with them.”

So Servando turned to cartoons. “That is how I learned English, watching episodes like SpongeBob and Dora the Explorer.”

Along with ESL, a class for students learning English as a second language.

“Every single day I would do assignments from class and then my assignments from ESL,” even though it increased his workload, just to fit in.

But once again that sense of belonging came to a screeching halt.

“I was 15 and excited to go start Drivers Ed.”

When he tried to get his driver’s license, he found out he is an undocumented immigrant.

“For me the biggest issue was, how am I going to drive to school? I didn’t think about, oh, I am not a U.S. citizen. I just wanted to fit in. I can’t drive and everyone else can, I am going to get singled out.”

But reality soon set in.

“I was scared that suddenly one day I would be deported to a country I barely knew.”

Under President Barack Obama’s administration, Servando was eligible to apply for DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It doesn’t grant him legal status or a pathway to residency or citizenship, but it doesn’t allow him to get a driver’s license, Social Security number, and a work permit.

“I just remember getting DACA approval, I was in tears ‘cause I thought, finally, I am able to move forward, work, go to college and follow the American dream.”

And at 15 years old, that meant one thing: “I was able to get license, go on with classmates, start Driver’s Ed. right away.

His sights quickly turned to higher education, where he ran into another speed bump.

“We can’t qualify for loans -- FAFSA or financial aid or grants. We don’t get any of that, so we have to get scholarships, work, and figure out a way to pay it.”

Servando writes about this in his scholarship letter, about how his parents saved as much as possible to help him pay for college.

“I felt guilty because at St. Norbert I had the unlimited meal plan and I could eat whatever I wanted. I felt terrible because my family avoided eating out and buying things like snacks for my sisters,” he said.

He added, “Every single semester I wanted to drop out, because I knew that it was the cost of my education that was to blame for my family’s suffering.”

“Still works long hours, 80 hours a week, to just help me go to school.”

But it was his parents’ sacrifices that kept his American dream alive.

A dream of becoming a community-oriented physician and helping people.

Which is fitting in itself because his name, Servando, is Spanish for “to serve.”

“One of the reasons why I want to be a doctor is because I wasn’t insured, I wasn’t able to access medical care, and I think medical care is a human right.”

A human right he plans to push for even if his future as a DACA recipient in this country is uncertain.

“It’s a leap of faith,” Garcia acknowledged. “You have to trust the process. What I am doing right now is trusting the system.”

So for now, it’s about staying between the lines and keeping his eye on the American dream.

“I’m going forward, and I’m not sure what is going to happen in the future, but I’m not letting that stop me.”

In the second part of our series, “American Dreamer,” get a better understanding of DACA, the federal program that made it possible for children brought to the U.S. illegally to stay in the country. We’ll look at both sides of the court battles playing out over DACA, and other obstacles Servando Garcia and many like him face on a systemic level, including barriers to getting American citizenship.

Watch Action 2 News at 10 on Thursday, September 8.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.