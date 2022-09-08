3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Putting the “art” in artificial intelligence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The winner of a Colorado State Fair art competition created a debate in the art world. Jason Allen used software to generate the art that took home the blue ribbon.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz discusses AI art, putting the “art” in artificial intelligence. You don’t need paintbrushes, chalk or oils anymore -- just type your idea on a keyboard and let a computer carry out your creativity.

He also shows you what’s possible with your inner Michaelangelo using a free website that generates works of art from the words you type in, an AI Art Maker at Hotpot. At the end, see what “3 Brilliant Minutes” looks like to the mind of a computer!

