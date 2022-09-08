3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: On our way to a better life

The future promises a better dishwasher, better popcorn, and a better car key
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t seem to be on a path to the future of George Jetson with flying cars and transport tubes, but we are on our way to a better life.

You know what they say about mouse traps. Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad shows us:

  • A BETTER DISHWASHER: Better at cleaning dishes, better for the environment, better for the electric and water bills
  • BETTER POPCORN: Please silence your cell phones as Brad explains what’s better about this poppin’ corn
  • A BETTER CAR KEY: The only car key you’ll need for the rest of your life (presumably), and you can never lose it (we hope)

