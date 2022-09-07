Wisconsin’s “Project Pitch It” TV show looks for young entrepreneurs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s own “Shark Tank” is preparing for its 7th season on television, and it’s looking for teens (and others) with big ideas.

Each week on “Project Pitch It,” kids ages 13 to 18 with a product and a dream face a panel of financial experts for an award ranging from $1,500 to $10,000 in cash. They also receive mentoring and guidance to help make their dreams a reality.

“Project Pitch It” show creator and executive producer Bev Greenberg says 90% of the show’s 144 entrepreneurs (of all ages) from its first six seasons are still in business and created over 400 jobs. Two-thirds of businesses featured are women- and/or minority-owned.

So do you or your kids have the next big idea?

Create a video (2 minutes or less) starting with “Hi, my name is...” and pitching your product or idea. Post the video to YouTube and fill out a form on Project Pitch It’s student website by September 26 with your contact information and a link to your video.

Finalists will be contacted to audition via Zoom in October.

(Older entrepreneurs, pitch it here. The same video requirements and dates apply.)

“Project Pitch It” airs statewide on WBAY (Green Bay), WISN (Milwaukee), WKOW (Madison), WSAW (Wausau), and WKBT (La Crosse). Watch previous seasons’ entrepreneurs market their products and businesses on the Project Pitch It website.

