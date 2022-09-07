Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled that state law does not allow local election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans who brought the lawsuit in the battleground state.

The lawsuit is the latest move by the GOP to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing.

The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.

