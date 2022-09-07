WARM SEPTEMBER SUNSHINE

There’s some scattered fog this morning. Where it’s forming, it’s a bit thick, especially south of the Fox Cities and around the waters of Green Bay. There’s also a band of clouds drifting through the Northwoods. Regardless, the clouds and fog will fade away through the morning with plenty of sunshine. It’s going to be a warm and more humid afternoon with inland highs in the lower 80s. Closer to the Bay and the lakeshore, high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.

There’s a chance we get more patchy dense fog late tonight and into early Thursday morning. While we’ll see more sunshine tomorrow, it may look a little hazy or blurry with a layer of wildfire smoke passing overhead. That’s courtesy of large blazes burning across the western United States. Our smoky sunshine is likely to last through Friday with highs in the middle 80s. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Our temperatures will cool down this weekend, as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. It will trigger showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. We may see a break in the rain Sunday afternoon, followed by another rain chance on Monday, as an upper-level low pressure system passes through the region. High temperatures may fall back into the 60s towards the end of the weekend, but we’ll warm back up through early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

THURSDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Some early fog and clouds, otherwise sunshine. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late... Could be dense. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Early fog, then smoky sunshine. Warm and humid. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers develop... Maybe thunder? HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Early showers. Some afternoon sun. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers SOUTH. Quite breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 74

