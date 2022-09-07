Stretch of S. Oneida Street to be closed during logging expo at Resch

More than 200 logging and heavy equipment exhibitors are setting up inside and outside of the...
More than 200 logging and heavy equipment exhibitors are setting up inside and outside of the Resch Complex
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have announced a temporary closure of a portion of S. Oneida Street during a logging expo.

S. Oneida will be closed between Lombardi Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. That’s when the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is hosting the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo at the Resch Expo.

The Brown County Highway Department is closing the street during daytime hours.

“Please plan accordingly for alternate routes of travel, which may include detouring to Ashland Avenue, and be aware of your surroundings as well as the placement of barricades and traffic cones,” reads a statement from police.

More than 300 indoor and outdoor exhibitors will attend the expo. It features log splitters, portable sawmills, tractors and logging equipment.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac school district administrative offices
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
Appleton Police squad cars
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Green Bay peeping tom
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”

Latest News

Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.
Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County
Racine Street bridge project approved
Supply chain issues delay Racine Street bridge project in Menasha
Manitowoc two way traffic shift.
Three Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic
Dump truck hits overpass in the Fox Valley. Aug. 3, 2022
Rose Hill Road overpass hit by dump truck reopening to traffic Tuesday