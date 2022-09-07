Stretch of S. Oneida Street to be closed during logging expo at Resch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have announced a temporary closure of a portion of S. Oneida Street during a logging expo.

S. Oneida will be closed between Lombardi Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. That’s when the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is hosting the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo at the Resch Expo.

The Brown County Highway Department is closing the street during daytime hours.

“Please plan accordingly for alternate routes of travel, which may include detouring to Ashland Avenue, and be aware of your surroundings as well as the placement of barricades and traffic cones,” reads a statement from police.

More than 300 indoor and outdoor exhibitors will attend the expo. It features log splitters, portable sawmills, tractors and logging equipment.

