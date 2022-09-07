Resch Complex hosts its largest event this weekend

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest single event hosted at the Resch Complex in Ashwaubenon is happening this weekend.

The 76th Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo kicks off this Thursday. It will feature more than 200 indoor and outdoor exhibitors. Vendors were setting up on Monday.

It’s a “welcome back” event since it hasn’t been hosted here since 2010. Organizers say this could open doors for other large events in the area.

“Very few things that we’ve done -- that we’ve ever done -- that uses the entire complex with the Resch Center and the complex outside, front and back, that’s very rare. Most of the things we do will be in this building alone. I think when we see how well this goes -- and we’re confident they will -- we’ll see that more possibilities will open,” PMI Entertainment Group’s Terry Charles said.

The event is expected to bring in at least $3 million to the local economy.

The expo last came to the area in 2010. It will be held in the new Resch Expo space.

