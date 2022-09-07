New COVID-19 booster makes its way to Wisconsin vaccination sites

Bivalent Pfizer Booster
Bivalent Pfizer Booster(WGEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another weapon to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is being sent across Wisconsin. The bivalent booster shots have made it to vaccination sites in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved this booster to improve the body’s defenses against both the original coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the newest omicron variants. The new variants are responsible for nearly all coronavirus infections in the country.

This is a booster shot, not a vaccine, so it’s only available to people who already received the full regimen of COVID-19 vaccine. It’s only approved for ages 12 and up.

Health officials say now is a good time to get the booster to prevent a spike in winter, when people congregate closer indoors and COVID-19 symptoms can be mistaken for other winter maladies like the flu or a cold.

