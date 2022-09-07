Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family.

Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants.

Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at Children’s Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the girls started 3K in the De Pere School District.

Kristyn says they are thriving and is thankful to all of the therapists at CP who have provided services to Braelyn.

CLICK HERE for more on the twins’ journey.

Brielle and Braelyn
Brielle and Braelyn(Kristyn Allen)
Braelyn and Brielle
Braelyn and Brielle(Kristyn Allen)
Brielle and Braelyn
Brielle and Braelyn

