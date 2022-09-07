Lawrence University unveils new archway

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As students head back to classes at Lawrence University in Appleton, leaders are making sure they know they’re always welcome.

As part of a welcome ceremony for first-year students, the university unveiled a new archway near College Ave. and Drew St. and invited the community to help greet the students.

Two Lawrence alumni donated the money to create the Welcome Arch.

Besides welcoming students, the arches are meant to connect the campus with downtown Appleton and boost their partnership.

The welcoming ceremony is something the school hopes becomes a tradition in the years ahead. The Welcome Arch will also be integrated into commencements.

Lawrence University is marking its 175th year. It has 386 first-year students.

