Lawrence University unveils new archway

Lawrence University's Class of 2026 walks through the new Welcome Arch near College Ave. and...
Lawrence University's Class of 2026 walks through the new Welcome Arch near College Ave. and Drew St.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As students head back to classes at Lawrence University in Appleton, leaders are making sure they know they’re always welcome.

As part of a welcome ceremony for first-year students, the university unveiled a new archway near College Ave. and Drew St. and invited the community to help greet the students.

Two Lawrence alumni donated the money to create the Welcome Arch.

Besides welcoming students, the arches are meant to connect the campus with downtown Appleton and boost their partnership.

The welcoming ceremony is something the school hopes becomes a tradition in the years ahead. The Welcome Arch will also be integrated into commencements.

Lawrence University is marking its 175th year. It has 386 first-year students.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped the Brown County Jail on September 5, 2022.
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
Appleton Police squad cars
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Packers fans paint the "original" Packers fence across from Lambeau Field.
Packers fans paint new slogan on “original” fence

Latest News

Bivalent Pfizer Booster
New COVID-19 booster makes its way to Wisconsin vaccination sites
Business owner on 'Project Pitch-It' show.
Wisconsin’s “Project Pitch It” TV show looks for young entrepreneurs
Fond du Lac school district administrative offices
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
More than 200 logging and heavy equipment exhibitors are setting up inside and outside of the...
Resch Complex hosts its largest event this weekend