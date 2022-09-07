Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side.

The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.

Police say they’ve noticed a pattern where a person is spotted outside of windows located at ground level. However, police say it’s unclear at this time if there is one person or multiple individuals.

Police posted surveillance images on Facebook, showing the suspect from the most recent incident, which happened in an area bordered by E. Mason St., Newberry Ave., Bader St. and Edgewood Dr.

“There’s a lot of moms and dads and families that live on these streets in the City of Green Bay. We want to make sure that they feel safe and welcome,” police operations commander Kevin Warych said.

He said police want to alert the community without causing fear.

“It’s important for the community to know that we’re working very hard, 24 hours a day if need be to make sure that we do everything we can to catch the person responsible for this because we know how much harm and fear that this causes.”

“We’re just asking the community to be a good partner: Call in suspicious people, be the eyes and ears where we can’t be, and really work together with your neighbors to keep your community safe. Because we will be in the areas where these incidents are occurring. We’re deploying our resources, developing operational plans so that we can catch the person responsible for this,” Warych continued.

Warych says practicing simple safety tips can reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

“Light deters criminal activity, so if you can keep a porch light on or a garage light on, odds are people won’t come where it’s well lit. We want people to close their blinds, lock their doors, and most importantly, be a good partner with the police department and call in suspicious behavior.”

Anyone who has information that could identify the voyeur should call the police department’s non-emergency line, (920) 432-3200 -- unless it is an emergency.

