Green Bay mayor announces run for re-election

Eric Genrich (right) is sworn in as Green Bay mayor on April 16, 2019 (WBAY photo)
Eric Genrich (right) is sworn in as Green Bay mayor on April 16, 2019 (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he’ll seek another term in office.

Genrich made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. He said he considers himself part of a project to make the city a place for everyone, to invest in infrastructure and public safety, deepen democracy, strengthen the community, and grow the economy.

He says during his time he’s made progress but there is more to do.

The mayoral election is in April next year.

Since being elected to office in 2019, he’s faced criticism for his handling of the city’s elections in 2020.

Genrich said he’ll announce more about his campaign after November’s elections.

