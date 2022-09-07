Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale

EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving.

Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened.

Twice a day, every day, all summer long, Savannah and her family would visit the farm in the Township of Eden to take care of their four heifer calves. The afternoon of August 24 was no different. They had taken care of the calves when Savannah, her older sister, and a friend stayed in the barn to play with their new kittens.

“I’m pretty sure I was going around the bales to catch one, and then I don’t remember anything after that and I just wake up and I’m in the hospital and I’m like, what am I doing in here?” says Savannah.

In what can only be described as a freak accident, Savannah was seriously injured when two 1,000-pound bales of hay fell on her.

According to her mom, Tara Grahl, “Her head had been pinned on top of the pole with the bales on the back of her head.”

Tara, who ran into the barn when she heard the girls screaming, says her daughter wasn’t breathing and she had turned purple. Her sister-in-law, who lives in the farmhouse, came running into the barn too.

“We just put our backs behind the bales and prayed and said, ‘Jesus, you’ve got to help us get these off of her.’ And we pushed and it was enough, we pushed off enough that she was able to fall. She was completely unconscious at that point,” says Tara.

A couple of rescue breaths later, Savannah was breathing again. An ambulance showed up and she was eventually flown to Children’s Wisconsin.

On a ventilator for three days, she suffered a fractured occipital bone at the base of her skull and some stretched ligaments in her right arm. But, she was alive and didn’t suffer any permanent damage.

Savannah says, “I felt really lucky.”

Less than a week after the accident, she was able to return home. She says, “Every once in a while I get pretty sad because I can’t ride a bike or I, let’s see, I can’t go down the stairs without someone helping me, can’t jump on the trampoline. So, I get pretty sad some of the times. But, then I get pretty good because I’m pretty lucky though.”

Savannah started the new school year, a few days late, giving half-days a try as she continues to build up her strength. Her mom adds, “She’s made great strides. And we have physical therapy and occupational therapy coming up and we’re doing some stuff at home.”

While she’ll have to wear a neck collar for about three months, her family knows things could have been so much worse, believing a little divine intervention helped to save her.

Savannah’s mom says, “We had help from above, that is 100% certain. She’s a miracle girl.”

