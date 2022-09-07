EARLY FOG... THEN WARMER ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Looking at 80s this week but humidity is slight
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patchy fog is possible overnight, and could be locally dense. Some low clouds could also arrive prior to sunrise. Clouds and fog should lift and mix out by midday, and skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon. It will be a seasonable morning with lows in the 50s. Highs will rise into the lower 80s away from Lake Michigan.

It will feel slightly humid and a bit muggier on Thursday. The work week should be dry as temperatures get progressively warmer. Highs should be in the mid 80s by Friday. We’re tracking a cold front that’s arriving this weekend. Saturday will be our transition day from this relatively warmer pattern back into some below average temperatures.

Scattered rain showers will develop over the course of Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible late Saturday. Rain showers continue... especially across eastern areas on Sunday. By the end of the weekend, we’ll have cooler highs close to 70 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 1-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog develops late. Mild and calm. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog and clouds, then mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Early fog, then sunny skies. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Some sun, then clouds thicken. Scattered showers, maybe thunder? HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

