2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped the Brown County Jail on September 5, 2022.
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
Appleton Police squad cars
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Packers fans paint the "original" Packers fence across from Lambeau Field.
Packers fans paint new slogan on “original” fence

Latest News

Fond du Lac school district administrative offices
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack