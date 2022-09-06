Small Towns special to air Thursday, Sept. 8

Small Towns special
Small Towns special(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Small Towns Special has a new air date on WBAY.

The special produced by Jeff Alexander is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The special was originally scheduled for Labor Day but it did not air as planned due to technical difficulties.

Have an idea for Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped the Brown County Jail on September 5, 2022.
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
Bart and Cherry Starr in November 2017, when they donated Bart's championship ring to the Green...
Cherry Starr makes her last trip to Green Bay
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Police lights file graphic.
18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh
Kohler dies at age 83
Herbert Kohler Jr. dies at age 83