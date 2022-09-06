Police locate two bodies in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a building in Appleton Monday.

The bodies were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say.

Police tell Action 2 News the deaths do not appear suspicious.

No names were released.

Police did not give a cause of death.

