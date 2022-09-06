Police locate two bodies in Appleton

Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police squad cars
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a building in Appleton Monday.

The bodies were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say.

Police tell Action 2 News the deaths do not appear suspicious.

No names were released.

Police did not give a cause of death.

Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update the story.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped the Brown County Jail on September 5, 2022.
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Bart and Cherry Starr in November 2017, when they donated Bart's championship ring to the Green...
Cherry Starr makes her last trip to Green Bay
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Police lights file graphic.
18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh

Latest News

Green Bay peeping tom
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”
September 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds give way to sun
September 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy morning
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine box
WATCH: Dr. Rai on COVID vaccines, flu season