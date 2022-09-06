Police locate two bodies in Appleton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a building in Appleton Monday.
The bodies were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say.
Police tell Action 2 News the deaths do not appear suspicious.
No names were released.
Police did not give a cause of death.
Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update the story.
