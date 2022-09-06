MORNING CLOUDS, THEN AFTERNOON SUN

As expected, low clouds have lingered across east-central Wisconsin. Areas to the north and west of the Fox Valley have seen more sunshine. Look for decreasing clouds across eastern Wisconsin through the afternoon. It’s going to be a little warmer than Labor Day’s weather, with inland highs in the middle 70s.

Our temperatures will feel summer-like again over the next few days. Tomorrow through Saturday, our highs will rise into the low to middle 80s. These high temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal for early September. You’ll also notice a modest increase in the humidity, which will cause many folks to click on their air conditioning.

We’re also tracking a cold front that’s arriving this weekend. It seems to arriving a little slower than originally thought... We may see some sun early Saturday, followed by thickening clouds. Look for showers and isolated thunderstorms from late Saturday through early next week. By the end of the weekend, we’ll have cooler highs close to 70 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: NW 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

AFTERNOON: Decreasing clouds. Sunny NORTH... Not much wind. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog develops late. Mild and calm. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog and clouds, then mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Early fog, then sunny skies. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Some sun, then clouds thicken. Late showers. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Cloudy, rainy and breezy. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 69 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Cloudy, rainy and breezy. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 70

