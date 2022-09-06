Massive UPS strike may happen next year, experts warn

The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Labor experts say a massive strike could be brewing within the next year at UPS, the world’s biggest package courier.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the company and the Teamsters, one of America’s oldest labor unions.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023, and contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters are set to begin in the spring.

But before talks have even started, experts are predicting the company’s drivers and package handlers will end up going on strike.

It would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history and would affect nearly every household in America.

An estimated 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product is moved in UPS trucks every year.

The U.S. Postal Service, Amazon and Fed-Ex wouldn’t be able to cover the shortfall in the event of a strike at UPS.

