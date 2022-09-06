Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”

Officers say it happened on the city’s east side.

Police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

If you have information, call (920) 448-3200 ext. 0156 reference case #22-248568.

To remain anonymous, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or 432stop.com.

