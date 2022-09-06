Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign

Fond du Lac school district administrative offices
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A special meeting is underway Tuesday evening in the Fond du Lac school district after the resignations of four top administrators.

The superintendent told Action 2 News the resignations are not connected to each other and the timing is just circumstantial.

Those leaving the district include Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal Amy Rettler, and District Communications Director Nicole Noonan.

Board members are expected to discuss the situation during a closed session since it involves personnel. When they come out of that session, they could vote on who will take over those roles until permanent replacements are found, which might not happen until next spring.

The superintendent says the job market is tight, and he doesn’t want to pull someone from a neighboring district at the beginning of the school year.

The board will also consider eliminating the Coordinator of Communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position.

Jason Zimmerman will report on what happens at the meeting on WBAY.com and Action 2 News at 10.

