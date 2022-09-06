Appleton firefighters respond to two smoke alarms in one hour

Appleton fire department gets new status
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters responded to two fire calls about an hour apart Monday afternoon, resulting in one person going to the hospital.

At about 1 P.M., a passerby reported a smoke alarm going off in an apartment on the 3000-block of Chain Dr. Firefighters went in through an unlocked patio door and found food charred in a pan on the stove and light to moderate smoke but no active fire.

A person was unconscious on a couch. Firefighters gave the person medical attention until an ambulance arrived and transported the person to a hospital for a medical evaluation. We don’t know their condition or what rendered them unconscious.

Shortly before 2 P.M., a fire was reported in the bathroom of a duplex on the 200-block of E. Atlantic St. That house, too, had a smoke alarm. The caller thought the fire was out, but smoke was coming from attic vents on two sides of the building when fire crews arrived. They gained entry to the attic and found a fire there. They had the flames out in 15 minutes.

Everyone in the house got out safely. One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who lived there since the house is currently uninhabitable.

The Appleton Fire Department is using these incidents as a reminder about the importance of renter’s insurance. A property owner’s insurance doesn’t cover their tenant’s belongings.

