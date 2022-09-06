3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cell phone service from space

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “My cell phone service is out of this world!” That’s our ad pitch to a Texas company that wants to bring you cell reception everywhere on the planet using a space-based system. And this cellular company promises you can keep your phone. A test system is launching into space later this week.

But first, Brad wants to talk about the northern lights, which made brilliant, back-to-back appearances over the holiday weekend. You’ll have more opportunities to see them. Brad explains why.

Plus, China announces potential moon landing sites. They look awfully familiar to the folks at NASA, which announced the same sites for its moon missions two weeks ago.

Give us 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and we’ll give you the world -- and beyond. (We’re not bragging -- but take that, Madison Avenue.)

