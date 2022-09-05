WARMER AIR ON THE WAY

We’ve arguably had some of the best weather in the country all holiday weekend long. Hopefully you enjoyed it. Unseasonably warm weather remains on track for the middle to end of the week.

For tonight... mainly clear skies continue during the evening but areas of low clouds and fog should redevelop late. Most of us will have lows in the 50s, but the Northwoods is going to be cooler again with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will tart off with areas of clouds, fog, and perhaps even some sprinkles. Much like the last few days we’ll enjoy a lot more sunshine by the afternoon. Seasonably mild highs in the 70s are headed our way during the 2nd half of the day.

It still looks like we’ll push back into the 80s starting Wednesday. Warm air hangs around Thursday and Friday... and recent data suggest it may also carryover into the Saturday too as our next weather maker, a cold front, slows down.

The aforementioned front may spark some rain and thunder Friday night through Saturday. No strong or severe weather is expected at this time. With luck any unsettled weather associated with the cold front will wait until afternoon high school football wraps up Friday evening.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: VAR 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear in the evening. Low clouds and some fog late. LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, patchy fog, and a few sprinkles. More afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Still warm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Chance of showers & storms. Mild air lingers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers? HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75

