No practice for Lazard, Bakhtiari continues to progress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After the weekend off, the Packers returned to practice Monday as they get ready for their season opener in Minnesota Sunday.

For the first time this season, Matt LaFleur said the hope was for David Bakhtiari to participate in team drills. And according to a report from ESPN, Bakhtiari says he is on track to start on Sunday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Lazard did not participate in practice for the second straight time. The team has not disclosed why, but LaFleur said, “Allen’s doing better, but we’ll see as the week progresses.”

Lazard was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not practice Monday.

With his status up in the air, another question becomes even more important: Will rookie receiver Christian Watson be ready to play in the Week 1 matchup? LaFleur says he’s hopeful, despite Watson not playing in any preseason games after knee surgery this summer.

“I feel really good. I feel like I’m in a really good place. I feel like I took advantage of the last two weeks that I’ve been back out there,” Watson said. “I’m still trying to go every single day and take it one day at a time for this week one. I feel like there will be a bit of nerves there with it being my first one, but I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in the playbook. If I do get the chance, I’ll be ready to go.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.