A LOVELY LABOR DAY FORECAST

Our Labor Day is starting off with some patchy low clouds across eastern Wisconsin. There’s also some areas of fog across the Northwoods. However, skies will brighten up as the morning wears on thanks to high pressure in the northern Great Lakes. Look for mostly sunny skies through the midday and afternoon. It’s going to be a seasonable and comfortable day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Cooler upper 60s are more likely by the lakeshore, with an onshore northeast breeze.

That wind has been keeping the humidity low through the holiday weekend. However, over the next few days, our dew points will be creeping back up into the 60s. Not only will it feel more humid through the midweek, but it will be a warmer stretch too, with highs rising into the 80s.

The week ahead looks mostly dry. We can’t rule out some isolated showers tomorrow morning across east-central Wisconsin. Otherwise, the next decent chance of rain will arrive on Saturday. In fact, next weekend looks rather wet and more early-autumn like with highs around 70 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

LABOR DAY: Patchy morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: A clear evening, then some clouds. Patchy fog late. LOW: 54

TUESDAY: A stray morning shower? Clouds, then sunshine. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with showers developing. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers possible. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.