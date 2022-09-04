PLEASANT LABOR DAY THEN TURNING WARMER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Comfortably cool air will remain in place for the remainder of Labor Day weekend. Well above normal temperatures return for the middle of the week along with lots of sunshine.

For tonight... partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions are expected in most spots. Some fog could develop during the night, especially across northern Wisconsin. A deck of low clouds could also redevelop in some spots. The Fox Valley and points south and east should bottom out in the 50s while cooler 40s are more likely again across the Northwoods.

We may have some clouds around early Monday but partly cloudy skies are expected to develop as Monday wears on. Highs will be in the 70s. Humidity levels stay low but it may be a bit breezy once again.

Temperatures are going to push into the upper 70s on Tuesday. Some data suggest there may be a few stray showers mixed in with some clouds. While most areas will probably have no rain, some spots may indeed get a shower. We’ll see.

Warm highs in the 80s and dry weather should prevail Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It’ll be a great stretch of late summer weather across the region.

Our next weather maker, a cold old front, is due into the area either late Friday or early Saturday. This system may produce rain that could linger during the coming weekend. Cooler 70s and 60s look to return behind the front.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

LABOR DAY: ENE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool. Some fog possible. LOW: 54

LABOR DAY: Sun & clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy & warmer. Stray showers possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Cherry Starr in November 2017, when they donated Bart's championship ring to the Green...
Cherry Starr makes her last trip to Green Bay
Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway
FILE
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man faces charges
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
STAYING COOL THROUGH LABOR DAY
Clouds & sun Sunday but still cool
Clouds & sun Sunday but still cool
Staying cool on Sunday
Staying cool on Sunday
First Alert Weather
LINGERING RAIN FOR SOME TODAY