PLEASANT LABOR DAY THEN TURNING WARMER

Comfortably cool air will remain in place for the remainder of Labor Day weekend. Well above normal temperatures return for the middle of the week along with lots of sunshine.

For tonight... partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions are expected in most spots. Some fog could develop during the night, especially across northern Wisconsin. A deck of low clouds could also redevelop in some spots. The Fox Valley and points south and east should bottom out in the 50s while cooler 40s are more likely again across the Northwoods.

We may have some clouds around early Monday but partly cloudy skies are expected to develop as Monday wears on. Highs will be in the 70s. Humidity levels stay low but it may be a bit breezy once again.

Temperatures are going to push into the upper 70s on Tuesday. Some data suggest there may be a few stray showers mixed in with some clouds. While most areas will probably have no rain, some spots may indeed get a shower. We’ll see.

Warm highs in the 80s and dry weather should prevail Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It’ll be a great stretch of late summer weather across the region.

Our next weather maker, a cold old front, is due into the area either late Friday or early Saturday. This system may produce rain that could linger during the coming weekend. Cooler 70s and 60s look to return behind the front.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

LABOR DAY: ENE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool. Some fog possible. LOW: 54

LABOR DAY: Sun & clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy & warmer. Stray showers possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 73

