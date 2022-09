OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -The Peter Jennings era got off to a great start with a 53-13 Titans win over East Texas Baptist University Saturday.

UW-Oshkosh’s quarterback Kobe Berghammer threw three touchdown passes and ran in a pair of TDs himself for five total scores on the day.

The Titans rank 19th in D3 football rankings.

