WARM, HUMID, & BREEZY TODAY... STORMS ARRIVE TONIGHT

Scattered storms will move through overnight. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds, but the severe weather outlook remains LOW. By sunrise tomorrow, the steadier rain should be south of the area. Cloud cover will linger around the Fox Valley and a stray shower is possible through the morning hours, south of Green Bay. Skies should be mostly sunny across the Northwoods.

The humidity will drop through the day and it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower70s. Northeast winds could gust to 25-30 mph early and should diminish late in the day. Sunday will be similar but with more sunshine and with less wind. Labor Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 70s.

The comfortable feel will stick around through Labor Day, but it will turn slightly humid by the middle of next week. Temperatures will also rise back into the 80s for highs. Overall, after Saturday morning, the forecast is quiet and dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SATURDAY: NNE 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

LABOR DAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: An early shower SOUTH. Partly cloudy... more sun north. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer, but still comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. Warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm again. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.