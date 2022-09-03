Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents.

Officer and Fire and Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.

The person struck was taken to St. Agnes Hospital before being transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with life threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to identify the person with the scooter. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Dispatch Center at (920) 906-5555.

Police also responded to another incident at 10:34 p.m. An officer found an unconscious 51-year-old Fond du Lac man on the terrace at the intersection of Fond du Lac Ave. and County Road V.

The person’s pulse returned after an officer performed CPR.

According to initial information, police believe a the man was ejected from a moped when it hit a curb.

The man was treated by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue until Flight for Life arrived at the scene to transport him to Froedert Hospital-Milwaukee.

The man sustained life threatening injuries.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office assisted in both cases.

