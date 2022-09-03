Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man faces charges

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting.

According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.

Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived. The victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Police are referring a 67-year-old man from St. Augustine to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

