Power outage and road closures on Green Bay’s west side

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle accident at Ashland Ave. and Dousman St., which are are expected to be closed until around 7:30 PM Saturday.

For detours, authorities say to use Shawano Ave. and Broadway St. instead.

Power is also expected to be out until 7:30 PM, if you have any questions, contact WPS.

The person’s condition in the accident is not known at this time.

