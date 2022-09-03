Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them
Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police Department(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man has been killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.

One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was injured in the Friday night shootout, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. It was not immediately clear if she was shot by police or by the man; police say her injuries were not life-threatening.

Assistant Chief Nicole J. Waldner said the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide and police had tried to apprehend him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when he fled. When the chase ended downtown, Waldner said, the man got out of his vehicle and opened fire on police. Police immediately returned fire, killing him, she said.

A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars chasing a pickup truck before multiple shots ring out.

Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander.

The eight officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The Oak Creek Police Department will investigate.

