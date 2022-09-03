LINGERING RAIN FOR SOME TODAY

A cold front moved through overnight and brought showers and storms to all of Northeast and East-Central Wisconsin. Although the heaviest activity has diminished, a separate disturbance will interact with this cold front to bring more showers to some. Green Bay and areas to the south have the best chance of seeing more showers develop through the morning and afternoon hours. Clouds will remain most stubborn in these areas will folks North of Green Bay will see some decent sunshine this afternoon. Otherwise, gusty Northeast winds will keep temperatures generally limited to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow, the winds will dial back just a bit, but it still might feel a bit breezy at times. Temperatures will once again be limited to the lower 70s for afternoon highs. Thick clouds will be possible at times with Northeast winds still coming off the lake. Sunshine might be limited in many areas, but it will certainly peak through the clouds at times. A stray shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow mainly in Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc counties. Partly clouds skies can then be expected for Labor Day. Highs will also warm slightly, into the middle 70s, and humidity will stay in check.

Upper level high pressure will keep plenty of sun in the forecast through the middle of the week. Temperatures will also rise back into the 80s for highs. Overall, things should start to quiet down after today.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: NNE 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

LABOR DAY: ENE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Showers south of Green Bay. Lingering clouds... more sun north. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Dim sunshine and clouds. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer, but still comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. Warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm again. Slightly humid. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.