COOL END TO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The weather pattern is going to stay pretty quiet overall for the next week with limited chances of rain. A warming trend will take place during the work week.

For tonight... look for mainly clear skies NORTH with lows in the 40s. Milder 50s are expected in the SOUTH and EAST where some clouds may linger. Northeasterly breezes continue.

We should have more clouds than sun on Sunday. Fingers crossed that the sun will win out during the 2nd half of the day. Some patchy drizzle isn’t totally out of the question either. Highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s are a good bet with cool northeasterly breezes hanging around.

Labor Day Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a little bit more sunshine too across the region.

Temperatures push up to around 80° Tuesday. More 80s are on tap for the middle to end of the week as well. Not much rain is anticipated over the next week but a cold front late Friday into Friday night may spark another batch of scattered showers or t-showers.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

LABOR DAY: ENE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Patchy drizzle? Staying cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy & comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. Chance of a late day shower or storm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 73

