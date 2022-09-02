WARM AND HUMID FRIDAY... STORMS LATE

Clouds will increase tonight across southern areas, but skies should still be mostly sunny early Friday. Temperatures will stay warm because of the higher humidity... lows will be in the upper 60s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm and muggy with highs in the upper half of the 80s. A cold front will move in from the north triggering a round of showers and storms. While some storms may be strong, Friday night’s severe weather outlook is LOW. Storms likely won’t arrive in the Fox Valley until after 11 p.m.

By sunrise Saturday, the steadier rain should be south of the area. We’ll see some lingering cloud cover around the Fox Valley, but northern areas should be mostly sunny. The humidity will be low, and it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the lower half of the 70s. Sunday will be similar but mostly sunny and with less wind.

Overall, the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast looks good. Highs on Labor Day itself will be warmer but the humidity remains low. It will feel slightly humid for the middle of next week. Highs will also get progressively warmer with low/mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FRIDAY

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

SATURDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase south. A bit humid. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Hot, breezy, and humid. Scattered thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: An early shower SOUTH? Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer, but still comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Humidity rises. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. Warm. HIGH: 84

