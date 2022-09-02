WARM, HUMID, & BREEZY TODAY... STORMS ARRIVE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The heat gets interrupted by a cold front later, bringing storms but clearing a path for a pleasant holiday weekend
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
This warming started off on a warm note. Clouds will overspread the area throughout the morning, and even a spotty shower cannot be ruled out early this afternoon. Otherwise, those temperatures are going to keep warming quickly. Highs will generally top out in the middle to upper 80s due to breezy southwest winds that could gust up to 25 mph. Those winds will also bring an increase in humidity ahead of a cold front that moves through tonight. Along that front, a cluster of showers and storms will form and will press southeast. All of us could see these storms, and a few of them could be strong mainly in areas Northwest of the Fox Valley. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.

By sunrise tomorrow, the steadier rain should be south of the area. Cloud cover will linger around the Fox Valley and a stray t’shower will remain possible through the morning hours mainly south of Green Bay. The humidity will be low, and it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the lower half of the 70s. Sunday will be similar but with more sunshine and with less wind.

Overall, the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast looks good. Highs on Labor Day itself will be warmer but the humidity remains low. It will feel slightly humid for the middle of next week. Highs will also get progressively warmer with low/mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FRIDAY

FRIDAY: SW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

SATURDAY: NNE 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot, breezy, and humid. Spotty afternoon t’showers. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: An early shower SOUTH? Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer, but still comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humidity rises. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. Warm. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

