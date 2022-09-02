Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

A student was killed in a shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly...
A student was killed in a shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal, Baltimore police said.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

“Today there was a tragic shooting outside Mervo during regular dismissal,” said Baltimore City Public Schools on Twitter. “One of our students was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts are with the family & Mervo community. We will have counselors at the school next week for students & staff.”

