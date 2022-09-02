Section of I-41 closed until Friday morning to fix bridge struck twice by dump trucks

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A southbound stretch of Interstate 41 in Kaukauna is closed until Friday morning.

Southbound lanes between State Highway 55 and County Road CC (Rosehill Rd.) were fully closed at 9 P.M. Thursday and will reopen at 5 A.M. The Highway 55 southbound on-ramp will be closed until 7 A.M. and the County Road CC overpass will be closed until noon.

Crews are removing and replacing a damaged girder on the overpass that was struck by a dump truck with its bed raised.

The same overpass was hit by another dump truck with its bed raised in June.

