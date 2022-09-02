Section of I-41 closed until Friday morning to fix bridge struck twice by dump trucks

Dump truck hits overpass in the Fox Valley. Aug. 3, 2022
Dump truck hits overpass in the Fox Valley. Aug. 3, 2022(Vandenbroek Kaukauna Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A southbound stretch of Interstate 41 in Kaukauna is closed until Friday morning.

Southbound lanes between State Highway 55 and County Road CC (Rosehill Rd.) were fully closed at 9 P.M. Thursday and will reopen at 5 A.M. The Highway 55 southbound on-ramp will be closed until 7 A.M. and the County Road CC overpass will be closed until noon.

Crews are removing and replacing a damaged girder on the overpass that was struck by a dump truck with its bed raised.

The same overpass was hit by another dump truck with its bed raised in June.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
Arrest graphic
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
Alejandro Cantu
License plate readers led officers to Green Bay murder suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash

Latest News

At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests
Brad Spakowitz talks about whale songs
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A collection of oddities
These Fox Valley ladies say during their workout there’s always friendly competition and support
SMALL TOWNS: Fox Valley ladies stay young with track workouts
A lethal dose of fentanyl contained in a glass cup.
Brown County declares fentanyl a Community Health Crisis