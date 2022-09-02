Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

American Flag generic
American Flag generic(MGN / Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers are teaming up for an Honor Flight.

The teams will sponsor three planes to carry veterans on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 65th mission.

The flights are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Flight of Champions will honor 240 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from Wisconsin. The veterans will travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials in their honor.

Two planes carrying veterans and alumni from the Bucks and Brewers will depart from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. One plane with veterans and Packers alumni will depart from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

“We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with our fellow pro sports teams from Wisconsin,” stated Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “While we play different sports, we all have one thing in common, and that is great respect for those who have served, and are serving, in our military. We couldn’t be more excited to be asked to play a small role in ensuring these veterans, who are American heroes, have a great day in D.C.”

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization. The organization has flown nearly 9,000 veterans to Washington since 2008.

MORE: https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security photos from the theft of tools from construction trailers in Wrightstown
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial
generic crash
De Pere teen killed in crash in Calumet County
The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security...
Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos
Alejandro Cantu
License plate readers led officers to Green Bay murder suspect

Latest News

Alexander Kraus in court for sentencing. Sept. 2, 2022.
Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings
Flooding at Martin Elementary in Green Bay.
Burst pipe cancels classes at Martin Elementary in Green Bay
generic crash
De Pere teen killed in crash in Calumet County
Crews battle a garage fire in Fond du Lac. Sept. 2, 2022.
Fire engulfs garage in Fond du Lac