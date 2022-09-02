Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers are teaming up for an Honor Flight.

The teams will sponsor three planes to carry veterans on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 65th mission.

The flights are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Flight of Champions will honor 240 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from Wisconsin. The veterans will travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials in their honor.

Two planes carrying veterans and alumni from the Bucks and Brewers will depart from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. One plane with veterans and Packers alumni will depart from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

“We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with our fellow pro sports teams from Wisconsin,” stated Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “While we play different sports, we all have one thing in common, and that is great respect for those who have served, and are serving, in our military. We couldn’t be more excited to be asked to play a small role in ensuring these veterans, who are American heroes, have a great day in D.C.”

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization. The organization has flown nearly 9,000 veterans to Washington since 2008.

MORE: https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.